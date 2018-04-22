CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

829 FPUS55 KVEF 222011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

CAZ519-231100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 67 to 72. Lows 43 to 48.

$$

CAZ521-231100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ520-231100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 83 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

79 to 82.

$$

CAZ522-231100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...101 to 104 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...

102 to 105 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...

71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to

82 in the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Lows 54 to

57 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around

97 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-231100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

89 to 92. Lows 59 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

$$

CAZ524-231100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 63 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-231100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

110 PM PDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...

86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to

98 in Twentynine Palms...86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Lows 66 to

69 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 in Twentynine Palms...around

84 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

