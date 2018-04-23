CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Updated 9:24 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
_____
515 FPUS55 KVEF 231316
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographical areas and may not be representative
of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site
specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either
(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or
(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by
clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.
CAZ519-232300-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Winds generally
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows
45 to 50. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Lows
42 to 47.
$$
CAZ521-232300-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Winds generally light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to
54. Highs 74 to 79.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Highs
69 to 74.
$$
CAZ520-232300-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Winds generally light
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.
Highs 84 to 87.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55. Highs
80 to 83.
$$
CAZ522-232300-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...102 to 105 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...74 to
77 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming northwest up
to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to
107 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...
75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...105 to
108 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to
58 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs 81 to
84 in the mountains...101 to 104 at Furnace Creek.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80 in
the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the
mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 in the mountains...around
98 at Furnace Creek.
$$
CAZ523-232300-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
62 to 65. Highs 93 to 96.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 86 to 89.
Lows around 60.
$$
CAZ524-232300-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to
68. Highs 93 to 96.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
60 to 63.
$$
CAZ525-526-232300-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
615 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97 in Twentynine Palms...85 to
88 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...
59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms...
86 to 89 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine
Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98 in Twentynine Palms...86 to
89 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Highs
around 100 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in
Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to 67 in
Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.
$$
weather.gov/lasvegas
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast