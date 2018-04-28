CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
CAZ519-281100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 27 to 37. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. West winds around
15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 56.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 39. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers, rain
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 55.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 36. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 59.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.
Lows 40 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.
CAZ521-281100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. West winds around
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light becoming
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light
becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 62.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain
showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows
38 to 43. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers,
snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
39. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs around 62.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.
Highs 67 to 72.
CAZ520-281100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs 74 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in
the evening. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to west
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to
the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 49.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 69. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Highs 72 to 75.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.
Highs 79 to 82.
CAZ522-281100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...
around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
southwest up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...95 to 98 at
Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...
around 70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs
66 to 69 in the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.
Lows 43 to 46 in the mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the mountains...around
80 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 46 in the mountains...around 66 at Furnace
Creek.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 63 in the
mountains...around 82 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 44 in the
mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 66 in the mountains...around 83 at
Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the
mountains...around 66 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-281100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the
evening. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through
the night. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around
80. Lows 52 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 74. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 53. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.
Highs 84 to 87.
CAZ524-281100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 53 to 56. West winds
20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs 79 to 82. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows
52 to 55. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 78. Lows 52 to 55.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86. Lows
59 to 62.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.
CAZ525-526-281100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
831 PM PDT Fri Apr 27 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...52 to
55 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to
82 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...
51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...around
80 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust after
midnight. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around
Yucca Valley. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...around
78 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine
Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...70 to
73 around Yucca Valley. Lows 55 to 58 in Twentynine Palms...49 to
52 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 in Twentynine Palms...
around 76 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in
Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Highs 90 to
93 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley.
