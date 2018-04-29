CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ519-301100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. West winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

7000 feet after midnight. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers likely and a

chance of rain showers in the morning...then snow showers, rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7000 feet

increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain showers,

snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet in the

evening. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

CAZ521-301100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. North winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Snow level 7500 feet. Lows 30 to 40.

Winds generally light becoming northwest around 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers

likely in the morning...then snow showers, rain showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 45 to 55.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow

level 7000 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs around 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

49 to 54.

CAZ520-301100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning...then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 72 to 75. Lows 49 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows

54 to 57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

CAZ522-301100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 41 to 44 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...

79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 43 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 69 in the mountains...around

87 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 48 in the mountains...around 66 at

Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 78 in

the mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 101 at

Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to

59 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Highs 83 to

86 in the mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around 107 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-301100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs 83 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 64.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 97.

Lows 66 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

CAZ524-301100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 51 to 54. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 53. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 49. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 74. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 84 to

87. Lows 60 to 63.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

65 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

CAZ525-301100-

Morongo Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Areas of blowing dust. Lows

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley.

West winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine

Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

68 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 56 to

59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. Highs

86 to 89 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Highs 92 to

95 in Twentynine Palms...around 90 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 in Twentynine

Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

94 around Yucca Valley.

CAZ526-301100-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

210 PM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 51 to 54. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows 63 to 66.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

69 to 72.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 103.

Lows 72 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

