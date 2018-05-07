CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

_____

515 FPUS55 KVEF 070308

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-071030-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. West winds

around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ521-071030-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Highs

75 to 80.

$$

CAZ520-071030-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 62.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94.

Lows 61 to 64.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

around 60.

$$

CAZ522-071030-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 57 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

109 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61 in the mountains...

around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 86 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-071030-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 65 to

68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to

68. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96. Lows 63 to 66.

$$

CAZ524-071030-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

70 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs 99 to 102.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows 66 to

69.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95.

$$

CAZ525-526-071030-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

808 PM PDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine

Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...64 to

67 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

98 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Highs 101 to

104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Highs 103 to

106 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. Highs around 100 in

Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather