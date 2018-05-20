CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 19, 2018

_____

676 FPUS55 KVEF 200424

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

CAZ519-201630-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. Winds generally

light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening...then a chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 36 to 46. Winds generally light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning...then a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 55. Winds generally light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening...then a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Winds generally light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers. Warmer. Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 49. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

48 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

74 to 79.

$$

CAZ521-201630-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

42 to 52. Winds generally light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning...

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 73 to

78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

78 to 83.

$$

CAZ520-201630-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 79 to 82. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 56 to 59. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning...

then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 76. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 54 to 57. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 83. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 88. Lows

59 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65.

Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ522-201630-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 56 in the mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70 in the mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 51 to 54 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 76 to 79 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...

75 to 78 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-201630-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92.

Lows 64 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

around 70.

$$

CAZ524-201630-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

70 to 73.

$$

CAZ525-526-201630-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

924 PM PDT Sat May 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...83 to

86 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in

Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

70 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 98 in

Twentynine Palms...89 to 92 around Yucca Valley. Lows 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine

Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley. Lows 73 to 76 in Twentynine

Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104 in Twentynine Palms...around

94 around Yucca Valley.

$$

