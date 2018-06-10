CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 9, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 61.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

75 to 80.

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North winds around 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

79 to 84.

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

91 to 94.

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to 107 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...81 to 84 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 in the mountains...around

108 at Furnace Creek.

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

102 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 69 to

72.

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 106 to 109.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

72 to 75.

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

304 AM PDT Sun Jun 10 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...around 74 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley. Lows 79 to

82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106 in

Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Lows 74 to 77 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley.

