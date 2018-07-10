CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

764 FPUS55 KVEF 102201

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 53 to 63. Winds generally

light. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

78. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 52 to 62. Winds generally

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 68. Winds generally light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 59 to

69. Winds generally light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 58 to 68. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72. Highs 90 to 95.

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 72 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 73 to

76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

92 to 95. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 73 to 76. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 82. Highs 101 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 79.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 70 to

73 in the mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 70 to

73 in the mountains...around 100 at Furnace Creek. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 76 to 79 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 77 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...115 to 118 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to

79. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to

79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 106 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 81.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 79.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

80. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 82 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 83. Highs 103 to 106.

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca

Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. South

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...

75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 101 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 106 to

109 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 83 in Twentynine

Palms...around 76 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106 in Twentynine Palms...

around 101 around Yucca Valley.

weather.gov/lasvegas

