CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
076 FPUS55 KVEF 130341
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
CAZ519-131100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows 51 to 61. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
71 to 81. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 71.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 89 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
CAZ521-131100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
75 to 85. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. Winds generally
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
78 to 88. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Winds generally
light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 92.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 71.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 69 to 74.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 71.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 71.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 93.
CAZ520-131100-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms
early in the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to 10 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
95 to 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 79 to 82.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 81.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.
Highs 102 to 105.
CAZ522-131100-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Lows around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.
Southeast winds up to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at
Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 100 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 80 in the mountains...around
100 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in
the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in
the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-131100-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.
Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less
than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light
becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows
82 to 85.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84.
Highs 106 to 109.
CAZ524-131100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75.
South winds up to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Winds generally
light becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107. Lows
83 to 86.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 83 to 86.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107.
Lows 83 to 86.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86.
Highs around 110.
CAZ525-526-131100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around
Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming
south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine
Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine
Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108 in
Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to
88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...
79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109 in
Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to
89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in
Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to
112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.
