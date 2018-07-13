CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

076 FPUS55 KVEF 130341

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

CAZ519-131100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows 51 to 61. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 54 to 64. Winds generally

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

71 to 81. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 55 to 65. Northwest winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 68 to 73. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

CAZ521-131100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

75 to 85. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. Winds generally

light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88. Winds generally light. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 61 to 71. Winds generally

light becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 71.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 93.

CAZ520-131100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms

early in the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 69 to 72. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 73 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning...then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

95 to 98. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 104. Lows 79 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs 102 to 105.

CAZ522-131100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.

Lows around 70 in the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming southeast up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 76 in the mountains...around 100 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 99 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 80 in the mountains...around

100 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in

the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108. Lows

82 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84.

Highs 106 to 109.

CAZ524-131100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 75.

South winds up to 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Winds generally

light becoming west up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 79 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

83 to 86.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 83 to 86.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 107.

Lows 83 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 83 to 86.

Highs around 110.

CAZ525-526-131100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

841 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around

Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...

96 to 99 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine

Palms...76 to 79 around Yucca Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to

88 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley. Lows 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...

79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. Lows 86 to

89 in Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley. Highs 109 to

112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley.

