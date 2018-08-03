CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, August 3, 2018

_____

598 FPUS55 KVEF 032106

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

CAZ519-041100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 50 to 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light becoming

southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 88 to 93. Lows

62 to 67.

$$

CAZ521-041100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows 56 to 66. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West winds around 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ520-041100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

74 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 103 to 106. Lows

76 to 79.

$$

CAZ522-041100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear, smoke. Lows around 70 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...92 to

95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less

than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...121 to 124 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

the mountains...94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 100 in

the mountains...119 to 122 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-041100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 109 to 112. Lows 81 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85.

Highs 110 to 113.

$$

CAZ524-041100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to 114. Lows

84 to 87.

$$

CAZ525-526-041100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

206 PM PDT Fri Aug 3 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...76 to

79 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine

Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 111 to

114 in Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley. Lows

around 90 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...

around 105 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 87 in Twentynine

Palms...around 81 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...

around 105 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

