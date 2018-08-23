CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018

_____

049 FPUS55 KVEF 231006

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

CAZ519-232300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

54 to 59. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ521-232300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

56 to 61. Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

$$

CAZ520-232300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67.

Highs 93 to 96.

$$

CAZ522-232300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...115 to 118 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...85 to 88 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

66 in the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to

93 in the mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-232300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

70 to 73. Highs around 100.

$$

CAZ524-232300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 76.

Highs 100 to 103.

$$

CAZ525-526-232300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

306 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms...

70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

80 in Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Highs

105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

