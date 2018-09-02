CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

100 FPUS55 KVEF 022041

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CAZ519-022300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 65 to

75. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

58 to 63. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ521-022300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally light.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 63. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

58 to 63. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 86 to 91. Lows 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ520-022300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Winds generally light

becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 92. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows around

70.

$$

CAZ522-022300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to

114 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...86 to

89 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...110 to

113 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 86 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

the mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-022300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 73 to

76.

$$

CAZ524-022300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 94 to 97. Winds generally light becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

101 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

103 to 106.

$$

CAZ525-526-022300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

141 PM PDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...

91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 79 in Twentynine

Palms...around 72 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 106 to 109 in

Twentynine Palms...around 100 around Yucca Valley. Lows 79 to

82 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

