CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

249 FPUS55 KVEF 110452

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-111100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 80 to

85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 53 to 58.

$$

CAZ521-111100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. Winds generally light

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs 82 to

87.

$$

CAZ520-111100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows

59 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs 94 to

97.

$$

CAZ522-111100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in the mountains...82 to

85 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph late in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming south up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...81 to

84 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...109 to

112 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...105 to 108 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the

mountains...81 to 84 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...around 110 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 98. Lows

66 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows 69 to 72.

$$

CAZ524-111100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.

$$

CAZ525-526-111100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

951 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to

98 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...93 to

96 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine Palms...

65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine

Palms...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine

Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather