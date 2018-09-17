CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

381 FPUS55 KVEF 170901

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

CAZ521-172300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Winds generally light becoming

southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Winds generally light

becoming northwest around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

$$

CAZ520-172300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Winds generally light becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64.

Highs 92 to 95.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 94. Lows

61 to 64.

$$

CAZ522-172300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84 in the mountains...105 to 108 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 57 in the mountains...76 to

79 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83 in the mountains...105 to

108 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in the

mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in the mountains...

around 78 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in the mountains...around 108 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-172300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Highs

96 to 99.

$$

CAZ524-172300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs 96 to 99.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

70 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs around

100.

$$

CAZ525-526-172300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs around

100 in Twentynine Palms...92 to 95 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...93 to 96 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

