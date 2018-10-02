CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

723 FPUS55 KVEF 020512

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-021100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. South winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with

scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers, snow showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Accumulations are possible. Highs

48 to 58. Winds generally light becoming south around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely with

possible rain showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then

scattered rain showers, snow showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers. Warmer. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

39 to 44.

$$

CAZ521-021100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. South winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Winds

generally light becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows 39 to 49. South winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 54 to 64. Winds generally light becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 46. South winds around 15 mph

in the evening becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms and snow showers. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to

67. Lows 40 to 45.

$$

CAZ520-021100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 62. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning...then rain showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 74.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 51 to 54. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78.

Lows 52 to 55.

$$

CAZ522-021100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in the

mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...96 to 99 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

51 to 54 in the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...91 to

94 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 75 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 51 to 54 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 50 to 53 in the mountains...69 to 72 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 69 to 72 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-021100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 63.

Highs 83 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND Columbus Day...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

Highs 80 to 83.

$$

CAZ524-021100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in

the evening...then scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 66 to 69. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 61 to 64. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

65. Highs 84 to 87.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 88.

Lows 62 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 82.

Lows around 60.

$$

CAZ525-526-021100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1011 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late in the

evening...then scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley.

South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Highs

84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. West

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening...then isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 88 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

$$

weather.gov/lasvegas

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather