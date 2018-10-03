CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

CAZ521-041100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 47. South winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light becoming south

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 40 to 45.

CAZ520-041100-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening...then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows 51 to 54. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows 51 to 54. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 54. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 77. Lows

52 to 55.

CAZ522-041100-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening...then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 74 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows 50 to 53 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs around

70 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in

the mountains...63 to 66 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-041100-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in

the evening...then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 83. Lows

around 60.

CAZ524-041100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening...then partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 65. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 79 to 82.

CAZ525-526-041100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the

evening...then isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to

67 in Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to

78 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

80 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to less than 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 82 to

85 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. Lows 61 to

64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

