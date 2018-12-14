CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-151200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 31.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 53. Lows

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52.

CAZ521-151200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. South winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 26 to 34. South winds around 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers

and rain showers. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to

37. Highs 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

CAZ520-151200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

42. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 66.

Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ522-151200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 30 to

33 in the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...

39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 57 in the mountains...around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40 in the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs 56 to

59 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around

76 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-151200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Winds generally

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light

becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to

46. Highs 64 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ524-151200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs around 70.

CAZ525-526-151200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Fri Dec 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light becoming east up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to

66 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47. Winds generally

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 64 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in

Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Highs 66 to

69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 49. Highs 70 to

73 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca

Valley.

