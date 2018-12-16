CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-170000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows 23 to

33. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 43.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. West winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 37.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. Highs

47 to 52.

CAZ521-170000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Winds generally

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Lows 27 to 35. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Winds generally

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ520-170000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 39. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43.

Highs 63 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

CAZ522-170000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph early in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to 74 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in

the mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in the

mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42 in the

mountains...around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around

75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 54 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55 in the mountains...around

74 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-170000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

CAZ524-170000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

49. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

CAZ525-526-170000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

836 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca

Valley.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 76 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...around

64 around Yucca Valley.

