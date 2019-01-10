CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-111200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28. West winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. South winds around 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 25 to 35. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 16 to

26. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a chance

of rain. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 39 to

44.

$$

CAZ521-111200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Winds generally light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 32 to 42. Winds generally light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 30. Winds generally light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 41 to 46.

$$

CAZ520-111200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 37. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to

35. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 53. Lows around 40.

$$

CAZ522-111200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 45 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace

Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 46 in the mountains...around

64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 45 in the mountains...around 64 at Furnace

Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 35 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace

Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...44 to 47 at

Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50 in the mountains...65 to 68 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...45 to 48 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-111200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

less than 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around

40. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 44. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 59 to 62.

$$

CAZ524-111200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Lows

42 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 59 to 62. Lows 42 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 63.

$$

CAZ525-526-111200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PST Thu Jan 10 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley.

North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around

Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Lows 44 to 47 in

Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs 61 to 64 in Twentynine Palms...55 to

58 around Yucca Valley. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...40 to

43 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

41 to 44 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley.

$$

_____

