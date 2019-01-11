CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019
741 FPUS55 KVEF 112302
ZFPVEF
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
CAZ519-121200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 18 to 28. South winds around 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 26 to 36. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Winds generally
light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 26 to 36. Southeast winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 37.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.
Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature
in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely
and a chance of rain showers. Significant accumulations are
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain
showers likely. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs
around 41. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow
showers likely and a chance of rain showers. Significant
accumulations are possible. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 40 to 45. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow showers. Lows around 31.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 43.
CAZ521-121200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs 33 to 43. Winds generally light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Winds generally light
becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows 19 to 29. Winds generally light.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
around 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations
are possible. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain showers
likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 42. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 30 to 35. Highs
42 to 47.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 45.
CAZ520-121200-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Highs around 50. Winds generally light becoming
northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 32 to 35. Winds
generally light becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers and
snow showers. Highs around 48.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 40. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs 51 to 54.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 37.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 53.
CAZ522-121200-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...43 to
46 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 42 to 45 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...
42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally light becoming north
up to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 42 to 45 in the mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace
Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and a
slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 30 to
33 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek. Winds generally
light becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 43 to 46 in the
mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Lows 36 to 39 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50 in the
mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the
mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers and snow showers. Lows around 36 in the mountains...
around 45 at Furnace Creek.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...around
67 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-121200-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 50 to
53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Winds generally
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs 55 to 58. Lows 43 to 46.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 56.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 43.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
CAZ524-121200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs 50 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 36 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 58.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Highs around
60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows 46 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 61.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.
CAZ525-526-121200-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
300 PM PST Fri Jan 11 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...
40 to 43 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 54 to
57 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley. East
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around
Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...
50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Winds generally
light becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 61 in Twentynine Palms...
around 54 around Yucca Valley.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine
Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca Valley. Highs 60 to 63 in
Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...
55 to 58 around Yucca Valley. Lows around 50 in Twentynine
Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around
Yucca Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around
Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 in Twentynine Palms...
around 59 around Yucca Valley.
