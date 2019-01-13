CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

991 FPUS55 KVEF 131146

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-140000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

28 to 38. East winds around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature around 20. Winds generally light

becoming south around 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

23 to 33. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations are

possible. Highs 25 to 35. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with snow showers and rain

showers likely. Not as cold. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with snow

with rain likely. Not as cool. Significant accumulations are

possible. Highs 40 to 45. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs

around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely and a

chance of rain. Accumulations are possible. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 48.

CAZ521-140000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Winds generally light.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

28 to 38. Winds generally light becoming southeast around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with snow showers likely. Significant

accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Winds generally light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 29 to 39. Winds generally light becoming southeast

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 33 to

38. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain. Accumulations are

possible. Highs around 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Highs

47 to 52.

CAZ520-140000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 34. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely and a slight chance of

snow showers. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 46. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers likely.

Significant accumulations are possible. Lows 32 to 35. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Lows around 39. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 50 to 53. Lows 40 to 43. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain. Accumulations are possible.

Highs around 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 57. Lows

36 to 39.

CAZ522-140000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...66 to

69 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...42 to

45 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Highs

39 to 42 in the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers and snow showers.

Significant accumulations are possible. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 39 to 42 in the

mountains...60 to 63 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow showers

likely. Accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Warmer. Highs 46 to 49 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Accumulations

are possible. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 45 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 53 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...43 to 46 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-140000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 51 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows 40 to 43.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 46 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs around

61. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows

40 to 43.

CAZ524-140000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 53 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Accumulations

are possible. Lows 41 to 44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 52 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 46.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 60 to 63. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-140000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

346 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...

51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine Palms...

around 40 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca Valley.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around

Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 47 in Twentynine Palms...around 42 around

Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms...around

60 around Yucca Valley. Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45 in Twentynine

Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

weather.gov/lasvegas

