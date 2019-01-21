CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-220000-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder. Highs 22 to 32. West winds 25 to 35 mph becoming
northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
32 to 37. Highs 51 to 56.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.
CAZ521-220000-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, colder. Highs 30 to 40. Northwest
winds 25 to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 28. North winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 54. North winds
around 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
32 to 37. Highs 53 to 58.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 57.
CAZ520-220000-
Owens Valley-
including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 32. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 52. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 33. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 40. Highs 61 to 64.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.
CAZ522-220000-
Death Valley National Park-
including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...around
70 at Furnace Creek. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 29 in the mountains...
43 to 46 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 44 to 47 in the mountains...65 to
68 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...
41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 55 in the mountains...69 to 72 at
Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 40 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs
around 60 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around
75 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-220000-
Western Mojave Desert-
including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 54 to 57. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
40 to 43. Highs 65 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
CAZ524-220000-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
including Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs 53 to 56. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 55. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
40 to 43. Highs 65 to 68.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to
45. Highs 65 to 68.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
CAZ525-220000-
Morongo Basin-
including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs around 60 in Twentynine
Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 39 to 42 in
Twentynine Palms...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...
50 to 53 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
41 to 44. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around
Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...
around 63 around Yucca Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to
46. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca
Valley.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
CAZ526-220000-
Cadiz Basin-
Including the city of Vidal Junction
406 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows 45 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to
48. Highs 69 to 72.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.
