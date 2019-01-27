CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

_____

127 FPUS55 KVEF 271101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

CAZ519-280000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to

54. Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 51. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers and rain showers. Lows 36 to

41. Highs 46 to 51.

CAZ521-280000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 35. Winds

generally light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Winds generally light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to

56. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ520-280000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to

65. Lows 41 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 59 to 62.

CAZ522-280000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...80 to

83 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...

46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 56 in the mountains...74 to

77 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

42 in the mountains...49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

60 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57 in the mountains...around

75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows 42 to 45 in the mountains...52 to 55 at

Furnace Creek. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...72 to 75 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-280000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Winds generally light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Winds generally light

becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

48. Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 64 to 67.

CAZ524-280000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48.

Highs 66 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs 66 to 69.

CAZ525-526-280000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around Yucca Valley. Highs

around 70 in Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms...

around 63 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 51 in Twentynine

Palms...around 45 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 61 around

Yucca Valley.

