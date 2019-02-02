CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-021200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely after midnight.

Snow accumulation generally 6 to 10 inches. Lows 23 to 33. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation generally 12 to 18 inches. Highs 32 to 42.

South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain in the evening...then snow

after midnight. Colder. Snow accumulation generally 6 to

10 inches. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Strong winds. Partly sunny with snow and rain likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 40 to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely.

Significant accumulations are possible. Near steady temperature

in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 25 to

35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Windy, snow. Significant accumulations are possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Significant accumulations are

possible. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows around 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

20 to 25. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ521-021200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Snow likely and a chance

of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Lows 26 to 36. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow accumulation generally

12 to 18 inches. Highs 36 to 46. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening...then snow likely after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up

to 35 inches. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Highs 34 to 44. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 21 to 31.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 29 to 34. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26.

Highs 36 to 41.

CAZ520-021200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Rain likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Highs 50 to 53. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Lows 34 to 37. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 50 to 53. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 34 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Accumulations are possible. Highs 46 to 49. Lows 36 to

39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs around 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs around 50.

CAZ522-021200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 34 to 37 in the mountains...49 to 52 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Snow accumulation generally 6 to

10 inches. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace

Creek. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening...then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 2 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches.

Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 46 in the mountains...62 to

65 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 32 in the mountains...around 44 at Furnace

Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in

the mountains...39 to 42 at Furnace Creek. Highs 42 to 45 in the

mountains...59 to 62 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-021200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 59. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 41 to 44.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 54 to 57. Lows 43 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Highs

55 to 58.

CAZ524-021200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 46 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning...then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Snow

accumulation generally 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 40. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

56 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 55 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38.

Highs 54 to 57.

CAZ525-526-021200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

831 PM PST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...43 to

46 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain in the

morning...then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 66 in

Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening...then partly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley. South winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 62 to

65 in Twentynine Palms...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 47 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around

Yucca Valley. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around

Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 36 around Yucca

Valley.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

60 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Lows 39 to

42 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

40 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.

