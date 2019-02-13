CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

_____

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

CAZ519-131200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Strong winds. A chance of snow showers

in the evening...then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows 19 to 29. Southwest winds 40 to

50 mph decreasing to 30 to 40 mph late in the night. Gusts up to

70 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 12 to 18 inches. Snow

level 8000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 8 to 12 inches.

Snow level 8500 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Significant accumulations are possible. Snow

level 8500 feet decreasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

31 to 41. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Colder. Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows around 25.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and

breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 19 to 24. Highs

30 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 34.

CAZ521-131200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening...then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

21 to 31. South winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and rain showers

likely. Snow accumulation generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level

6500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

44. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening...then rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 8000 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Accumulations are possible. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 36 to 46.

South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Colder. Lows

23 to 33. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 22.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 34.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 22.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 36.

CAZ520-131200-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the evening...then a chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening.

Lows 35 to 38. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers in the morning...then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 52. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening...then rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet after midnight. Lows 36 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 34.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 52.

Lows 31 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 30 to 33. Highs 44 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 47.

CAZ522-131200-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows 31 to 34 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and snow showers in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 6500 feet in the morning. Highs 43 to 46 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening...then rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation

generally 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 50 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a

slight chance of snow. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet after midnight. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...50 to

53 at Furnace Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 33 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 47 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...62 to 65 at

Furnace Creek. Lows 29 to 32 in the mountains...43 to 46 at

Furnace Creek.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 41 in the

mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30 in the

mountains...41 to 44 at Furnace Creek. Highs 40 to 43 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-131200-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening...then rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 62.

Lows 41 to 44.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58.

Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to

56. Lows 35 to 38.

CAZ524-131200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning...then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 56 to 59. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65. Lows

43 to 46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 39 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to

56. Lows 36 to 39.

CAZ525-526-131200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

651 PM PST Tue Feb 12 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca

Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening...then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows 49 to 52 in Twentynine Palms...45 to 48 around Yucca Valley.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to

64 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley. Lows around

50 in Twentynine Palms...40 to 43 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Lows 43 to 46 in

Twentynine Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms...50 to 53 around Yucca Valley.

Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms...33 to 36 around Yucca Valley.

