CAZ519-060000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 8 to 12 inches. Snow level

8500 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 31 to

41. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation generally 12 to 18 inches. Snow level 8500 feet

decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Snow, rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation generally 8 to

12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 66 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 35 to

45 mph decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 31 to 41. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows around 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with snow showers likely.

Accumulations are possible. Highs around 40. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 39 to 44. Lows 28 to 33.

CAZ521-060000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the morning...then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Snow level 8000 feet increasing to 8500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level

8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain in the morning...then snow with

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 38 to 48. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to

5500 feet after midnight. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a chance of snow showers

and a slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet

increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 32.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 45.

CAZ520-060000-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 56 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 44 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning...then partly sunny with

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 55 to 58.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Highs 53 to 56. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 56.

CAZ522-060000-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 1 to

3 inches. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace

Creek. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow accumulation generally 8 to 12 inches. Lows

41 to 44 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 34 inches. Snow level 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 53 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Lows 39 to 42 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. Highs 52 to 55 in the

mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 36 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace

Creek.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

around 72 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 38 in the mountains...around 52 at Furnace

Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers and snow showers. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...51 to 54 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers. Highs around 51 in the mountains...around 72 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-060000-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning...then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 49 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Rain likely in the morning...

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 64. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 65. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 46.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

59 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 43 to 46. Highs 60 to 63.

CAZ524-060000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 51 to

54. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 67. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs around 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs 60 to

63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 46.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 62.

CAZ525-526-060000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

251 AM PST Tue Mar 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around

Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 55 to 58 in

Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca

Valley. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine

Palms...44 to 47 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms...

61 to 64 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51 in Twentynine

Palms...around 43 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 56 around Yucca

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine

Palms...36 to 39 around Yucca Valley. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 in Twentynine

Palms...around 39 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around

Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 65 in Twentynine Palms...around 57 around Yucca

Valley.

