CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-282300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs around 59. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers and snow showers. Lows around 41.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 57.

CAZ521-282300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. North winds around

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 61 to 66.

CAZ520-282300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47. Highs

70 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 78. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs 72 to 75.

CAZ522-282300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 58 in the mountains...83 to 86 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

around 60 at Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...84 to 87 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 43 to

46 in the mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek. Highs 63 to

66 in the mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 66 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 in

the mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-282300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 44 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54. Highs

76 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 84. Lows

54 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

CAZ524-282300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 86. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ525-526-282300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Thu Mar 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53 in Twentynine Palms...44 to

47 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...

46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 in Twentynine

Palms...around 50 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 in Twentynine Palms...around

77 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 54 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 86 to 89 in

Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca Valley. Lows 59 to 62 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms...

around 78 around Yucca Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine

Palms...around 51 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83 in Twentynine Palms...

around 75 around Yucca Valley.

