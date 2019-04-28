CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-282300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and snow showers late in the afternoon. Highs 54 to

64. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. a chance of rain showers and snow

showers through the night. Snow level 9000 feet after midnight.

Lows 35 to 45. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers and snow

showers. a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. a

slight chance of snow showers late in the afternoon. Snow level

9000 feet in the morning. Highs 46 to 56. Winds generally light

becoming west around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers and a

slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 65. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

CAZ521-282300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. a chance of rain showers through the night. a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early in the

morning. a chance of rain showers. a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Snow level 8500 feet in the

morning. Highs 55 to 65. Winds generally light. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Colder. Snow level 9000 feet in the evening. Lows 37 to

47. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 56 to 66. Winds generally light

becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows

47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

CAZ520-282300-

Owens Valley-

including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers early in the evening. Lows 54 to 57. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers early in

the morning...then a chance of rain showers. a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to less than 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 57. Highs 80 to 83.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 81.

CAZ522-282300-

Death Valley National Park-

including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 78 in the mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek.

South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers early in the

evening. a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. a

slight chance of rain showers early in the evening. Lows 52 to

55 in the mountains...76 to 79 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. a chance of rain showers...then a slight chance of

rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 68 in the

mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50 in the mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace

Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...94 to 97 at

Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 in the mountains...around

71 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the mountains...around

93 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek. Highs 73 to 76 in the

mountains...95 to 98 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57 in the mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Highs around

80 in the mountains...99 to 102 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

around 76 in the mountains...around 99 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-282300-

Western Mojave Desert-

including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers early in the morning. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. A slight chance of

rain showers early in the morning. a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. a chance of rain showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 52 to 55. West winds

20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 59.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 89. Lows

59 to 62.

CAZ524-282300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

including Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. a slight chance of rain

showers early in the evening...then a chance of rain showers

early in the morning. Lows 59 to 62. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. A chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 72 to 75. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows 52 to 55. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

61 to 64.

CAZ525-526-282300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

216 AM PDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms...85 to

88 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening...then a slight chance of rain

showers early in the evening. Lows 64 to 67 in Twentynine Palms...

53 to 56 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. A chance of rain showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms through the day. Highs 79 to

82 in Twentynine Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around

Yucca Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to less than

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...74 to

77 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59 in Twentynine Palms...

around 52 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87 in Twentynine Palms...around

81 around Yucca Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 64 in Twentynine

Palms...around 57 around Yucca Valley.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 95 in

Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. Lows 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley.

