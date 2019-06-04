CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-042300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 52 to

57. Highs 73 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

73 to 78.

CAZ521-042300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 80. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

77 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56. Highs

75 to 80.

CAZ520-042300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Highs

89 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

83 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to

64. Highs 82 to 85.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ522-042300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...109 to 112 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...113 to

116 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 88 in the

mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...109 to 112 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to

58 in the mountains...around 80 at Furnace Creek. Highs 79 to

82 in the mountains...103 to 106 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 85 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 60 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-042300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 95 to 98. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 72.

Highs 96 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

64 to 67. Highs 90 to 93.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 96. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

CAZ524-042300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 97. Lows

69 to 72.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

CAZ525-526-042300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...91 to

94 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in Twentynine

Palms...around 66 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

92 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in Twentynine

Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in Twentynine Palms...around

89 around Yucca Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 72 in Twentynine

Palms...around 65 around Yucca Valley.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 102 in

Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around Yucca Valley. Lows 72 to 75 in

Twentynine Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley.

