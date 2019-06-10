CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

CAZ519-102230-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 81. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 57. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 85. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 61. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 85. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

38 to 60. Highs 56 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to

60. Highs 55 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 79.

CAZ521-102230-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 74 to 90. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 85.

Lows 49 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 82.

CAZ520-102230-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 67. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 98. Lows

61 to 70.

CAZ522-102230-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 103. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 78. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 90 to 110. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 81. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 108 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 91 to 111. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 81. Highs 89 to

109. Heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 81. Heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 80. Highs

84 to 106.

CAZ523-102230-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

Highs 96 to 104.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows

65 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99.

CAZ524-102230-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 91 to 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 96 to 108. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78.

Highs 94 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 91 to 103.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

CAZ525-102230-

Morongo Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 78.

Highs 96 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

Highs 92 to 104.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

CAZ526-102230-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

321 AM PDT Mon Jun 10 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 103 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

