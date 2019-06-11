CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

CAZ519-112300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Lows

58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ521-112300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers. Highs around

81. Chance of showers 30 percent.

CAZ520-112300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99. Lows

69 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs 94 to 97.

CAZ522-112300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 67 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...119 to

122 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 92 in

the mountains...114 to 117 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the mountains...around 113 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 69 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-112300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 74.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows

72 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 99 to 102.

CAZ524-112300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs

102 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77.

Highs 100 to 103.

CAZ525-112300-

Morongo Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...

99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine

Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104 in

Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...around 70 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-112300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including the city of Vidal Junction

241 AM PDT Tue Jun 11 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 109 to 112. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79.

Highs 106 to 109.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows

75 to 78.

