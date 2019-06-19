CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 65 to 75. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 42 to 52. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 68. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 84. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 66 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 56.

Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 93 to 96. West winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 63 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs

92 to 95.

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...91 to 94 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

115 to 118 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 60 to 63 in the mountains...

85 to 88 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...around 110 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 in the mountains...

around 81 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 82 in the

mountains...104 to 107 at Furnace Creek. Lows 59 to 62 in the

mountains...80 to 83 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...

110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

83 to 86 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek. Highs 86 to 89 in the

mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs

94 to 97.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows

69 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

94 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...

92 to 95 around Yucca Valley...96 to 99 near Joshua Tree. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 70 to 73 in Twentynine

Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...86 to

89 around Yucca Valley...90 to 93 near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

Twentynine Palms...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 100 in Twentynine Palms...91 to 94 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around

96 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in Twentynine

Palms...65 to 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...94 to 97 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

