CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019

706 FPUS55 KVEF 081001

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

CAZ519-082300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 84 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to

68. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

CAZ521-082300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 75 to 85. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 67. Highs 86 to

91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows 63 to 68. Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

CAZ520-082300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 99 to 102.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 101 to 104.

Lows 72 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

CAZ522-082300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in the mountains...110 to 113 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...85 to

88 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 86 in the mountains...111 to 114 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...115 to

118 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 99 in

the mountains...120 to 123 at Furnace Creek. Lows 71 to 74 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 in the mountains...around 119 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-082300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 67. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 104 to 107.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 110.

Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

CAZ524-082300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 79.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109.

Lows 79 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 83.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

CAZ525-526-082300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in Twentynine Palms...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...92 to

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 81 in Twentynine Palms...

around 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 110 to 113 in

Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 113 in Twentynine Palms...around

106 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 112 in Twentynine Palms...

around 105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 86 in Twentynine

Palms...around 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

