Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 57 to 62.
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 61.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 57 to 62.
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 97. Lows 66 to 69.
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...95 to
98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...around
120 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...92 to
95 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...115 to
118 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the
mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 90 in the
mountains...112 to 115 at Furnace Creek.
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs
100 to 103.
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 101 to 104. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs
102 to 105.
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...
99 to 102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 84 to 87 in Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...
around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine
Palms...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...around
100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in
Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around 100 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
