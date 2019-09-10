CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

CAZ519-102300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 76.

CAZ521-102300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to

62. Highs 81 to 86.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78.

CAZ520-102300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Highs 90 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

93 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to

68. Highs 94 to 97.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

CAZ522-102300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...101 to 104 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 55 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76 in the mountains...100 to

103 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58 in the mountains...79 to

82 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 in the mountains...104 to

107 at Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in

the mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Highs 84 to 87 in the

mountains...106 to 109 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90 in

the mountains...111 to 114 at Furnace Creek. Lows 65 to 68 in the

mountains...85 to 88 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90 in the

mountains...110 to 113 at Furnace Creek. Lows 64 to 67 in the

mountains...84 to 87 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 83 in the mountains...

around 106 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-102300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 84 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 96 to 99.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 76. Highs

99 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 73.

Highs 96 to 99.

CAZ524-102300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 86 to 89. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 102 to 105.

Lows 73 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Highs

99 to 102.

CAZ525-526-102300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Tue Sep 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in Twentynine Palms...59 to

62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...85 to 88 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72 in Twentynine Palms...

62 to 65 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in

Twentynine Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms...96 to 99 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 105 to 108 in

Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 75 in Twentynine

Palms...around 68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 in Twentynine Palms...around

95 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

