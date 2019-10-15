CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-152300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 62 to

67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ521-152300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs 64 to

69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to

46. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows 41 to 46.

CAZ520-152300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 75 to

78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

73 to 76.

CAZ522-152300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in the mountains...95 to 98 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...65 to

68 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

around 100 at Furnace Creek. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 52 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...93 to 96 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek. Highs 70 to 73 in the

mountains...90 to 93 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 62 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in

the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 69 in the mountains...

around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the mountains...

62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-152300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 86. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

80 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

51 to 54.

CAZ524-152300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs 82 to

85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs

79 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 56. Highs around 80.

CAZ525-526-152300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Oct 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...81 to 84 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 63 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...84 to 87 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 66 in Twentynine

Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...80 to

83 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 62 in Twentynine

Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

around 90 in Twentynine Palms...82 to 85 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 85 to 88 in Twentynine Palms...80 to 83 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60 in

Twentynine Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...79 to 82 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

