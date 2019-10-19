CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-192300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ521-192300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

68 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ520-192300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

80 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 54.

Highs around 80.

CAZ522-192300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 47 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in the mountains...around 90 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in the mountains...63 to

66 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in the mountains...92 to 95 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 54 in

the mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...93 to 96 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-192300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

83 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79.

CAZ524-192300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 85 to 88.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 82. Lows 55 to 58.

CAZ525-526-192300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 80 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...51 to 54 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 85. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 64 in

Twentynine Palms...around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 90 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 59 in Twentynine

Palms...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca Valley...79 to

82 near Joshua Tree.

