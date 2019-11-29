CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin
National Weather Service Las Vegas NV
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
CAZ519-291200-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 7 to 17. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs 13 to 23. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Near steady temperature
around 9. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of snow. Not as cold. Highs 19 to 29. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Accumulations are possible. Lows
15 to 25. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow with rain likely
in the afternoon. Not as cold. Snow may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Significant accumulations are possible. Highs around 36.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow
likely and chance of rain after midnight. Not as cold. Snow may be
heavy at times in the evening. Significant accumulations are
possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Near steady temperature around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow. Highs around 40. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
CAZ521-291200-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 11 to 21. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 29.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 13.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 18 to 28. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely in
the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs around 33. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 38. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
Highs 37 to 42.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs
38 to 43.
CAZ520-291200-
Owens Valley-
Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 22 to 25. West winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs
34 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 19. West winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in the
afternoon. Highs 35 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow
and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 4200 feet. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 38. Highs 46 to 49.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39.
Highs 49 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Highs
49 to 52.
CAZ522-291200-
Death Valley National Park-
Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 23 to 26 in the mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace
Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the
morning. Highs 30 to 33 in the mountains...54 to 57 at Furnace
Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20 in the mountains...
36 to 39 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 30 in the mountains...53 to 56 at Furnace
Creek. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and snow. Warmer. Highs around 40 in the mountains...55 to
58 at Furnace Creek. Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...41 to 44 at
Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs around
43 in the mountains...around 62 at Furnace Creek. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to
38 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs 44 to 47 in
the mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 44 in the mountains...around 63 at Furnace Creek. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 44 in the mountains...around
63 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-291200-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow. Lows 32 to
35. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 44 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 44 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 33 to 36. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 53.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows 40 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Highs 55 to 58. Lows 41 to 44.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 57.
CAZ524-291200-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows 35 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Highs 46 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 34. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 46 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 38. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 56.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 42.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 63. Lows
42 to 45.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs around 60. Lows 43 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 59.
CAZ525-291200-
Morongo Basin-
Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
and Twentynine Palms
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain late in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 39 to
42 in Twentynine Palms...32 to 35 around Yucca Valley and near
Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the
morning. Highs 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...42 to 45 around Yucca
Valley...46 to 49 near Joshua Tree. West winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in Twentynine Palms...
29 to 32 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...
46 to 49 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in Twentynine Palms
and near Joshua Tree...35 to 38 around Yucca Valley. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 60 in Twentynine
Palms...53 to 56 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows
43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 in
Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 62 in Twentynine Palms...around 58 around Yucca Valley and
near Joshua Tree. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 41 around Yucca Valley
and near Joshua Tree.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 62 in Twentynine Palms and
around Yucca Valley...around 58 near Joshua Tree.
CAZ526-291200-
Cadiz Basin-
Including Vidal Junction
1107 PM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs
53 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 52 to 55. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 64.
Lows 44 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.
