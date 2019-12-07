CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

628 FPUS55 KVEF 070757

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

CAZ519-071200-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear late in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain in the

morning, then snow and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the evening, then

snow and chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation generally

6 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 25 inches. Snow level

6900 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

28 to 38. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Lows

32 to 37.

CAZ521-071200-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 27 to 35. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 45. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Lows

31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

CAZ520-071200-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated sprinkles late in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 53. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 58. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CAZ522-071200-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles late in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...52 to 55 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 50 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42 in the mountains...

55 to 58 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 48 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 36 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 in the mountains...around 68 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...66 to 69 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 50 in the

mountains...65 to 68 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38 in the mountains...

around 46 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs 53 to 56 in the

mountains...70 to 73 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-071200-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles through the

night. Lows 44 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows 41 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

61 to 64.

CAZ524-071200-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles late in the

evening. Lows 44 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Highs

60 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43. Highs

59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44.

Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ525-526-071200-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

1156 PM PST Fri Dec 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...around 50 around Yucca Valley. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

around 60 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...

42 to 45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

Highs 65 to 68.

