CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

069 FPUS55 KVEF 211101

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-220000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 50 to 55. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ521-220000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 29 to

37. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 52 to 57. Lows 37 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52.

$$

CAZ520-220000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 39. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66.

Lows 43 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 63. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 61.

$$

CAZ522-220000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 52 in the mountains...around

70 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 39 in the mountains...45 to

48 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...70 to 73 at

Furnace Creek. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 44 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace

Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62 in the

mountains...75 to 78 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...50 to 53 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58 in the mountains...around 74 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-220000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. Lows

46 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

69 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 48. Highs

around 70.

$$

CAZ524-220000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows 46 to

49.

$$

CAZ525-526-220000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 60 around Yucca Valley. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...41 to 44 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 73 in Twentynine Palms...

around 69 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather