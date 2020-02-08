CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

CAZ519-090000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Colder. Highs 23 to 33. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cold. Highs 30 to 40. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Not as

cool. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 48 to 53.

CAZ521-090000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 21 to 29. North winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 45. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38.

Highs 51 to 56.

CAZ520-090000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through

the night. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 30 to 33. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Chance of snow in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs 53 to 56. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

62 to 65.

CAZ522-090000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 35 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 41 to 44 in the

mountains...64 to 67 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...

70 to 73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around

40 in the mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around

40 in the mountains...46 to 49 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 60 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-090000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Windy,

cooler. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 41. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69.

Lows 42 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 65.

CAZ524-090000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 58. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around

42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 65 to

68. Lows 42 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 66.

CAZ525-526-090000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

306 AM PST Sat Feb 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 74. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley

and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. North winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 46 in

Twentynine Palms...around 42 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 65 in Twentynine

Palms...around 61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to

47. Highs 66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...62 to

65 around Yucca Valley.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 68 in Twentynine

Palms...around 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

