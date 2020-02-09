CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-100000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs 22 to 32. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 23. North winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cold. Highs 31 to 41. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 18 to 28. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 36 to 46. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 51. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Highs

48 to 53.

CAZ521-100000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Colder. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 29. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 46. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 22 to 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. Highs

53 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

49 to 54.

CAZ520-100000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Highs 45 to 48. North winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Lows 30 to 33. North winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Not as cool. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 34. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42. Highs

64 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs 61 to 64.

CAZ522-100000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 41 to 44 in the mountains...64 to 67 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 30 to 33 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 50 in the mountains...70 to

73 at Furnace Creek. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 34 in the

mountains...44 to 47 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 54 in the mountains...71 to

74 at Furnace Creek. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37 in the mountains...around

42 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...

around 73 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40 in the mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek. Highs 59 to 62 in

the mountains...72 to 75 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 59 in the

mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 40 in the

mountains...45 to 48 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-100000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust through the day. Cooler. Highs 53 to 56. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69.

Lows 41 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows

42 to 45.

CAZ524-100000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 57. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 58. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 39. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 55 to 58. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 39.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 68.

Lows 40 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68. Lows

42 to 45.

CAZ525-100000-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 63 in

Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...55 to 58 around Yucca

Valley. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 41 to 44 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...around 40 around Yucca Valley.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua Tree...52 to

55 around Yucca Valley. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

40 to 43. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows

41 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 46. Highs

65 to 68.

CAZ526-100000-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

346 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 64. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 43 to 46. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 43 to

46. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 62. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows 42 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

