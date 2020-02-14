CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

907 FPUS55 KVEF 141102

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-150000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 35 to 40. Highs 50 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 46. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 28.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 48.

$$

CAZ521-150000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Lows 36 to 41. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 29.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 47.

Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CAZ520-150000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 63. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 37. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs 62 to 65. Lows 39 to 42.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 56 to 59.

Lows 34 to 37.

$$

CAZ522-150000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 57 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 38 in the mountains...around

50 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60 in the mountains...around 80 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40 in the mountains...

49 to 52 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 62 in the mountains...around

80 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 43 in the mountains...around 51 at Furnace

Creek.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Highs around 60 in the mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek. Lows

around 40 in the mountains...around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 54 in the

mountains...around 70 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in the

mountains...42 to 45 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 51 to

54 in the mountains...69 to 72 at Furnace Creek. Lows 33 to 36 in

the mountains...40 to 43 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-150000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to

49. Highs 70 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

around 40. Highs 64 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to

63. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ524-150000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

69 to 72. Lows 45 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 61 to 64.

Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to

65. Lows 39 to 42.

$$

CAZ525-526-150000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...63 to 66 around Yucca Valley. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 46. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...66 to 69 around Yucca Valley. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

49 to 52. Highs 74 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48 in Twentynine Palms...

around 43 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 45 to 48 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 68 in

Twentynine Palms...59 to 62 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 43 to 46 in Twentynine Palms...39 to 42 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 in Twentynine Palms...around

61 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

