CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

_____

367 FPUS55 KVEF 261021

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

CAZ519-270000-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 36.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder. Highs around 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 46 to 54.

$$

CAZ521-270000-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs around 46. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 31. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 37.

Highs 47 to 56.

$$

CAZ520-270000-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Highs

70 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers. Cooler. Highs

around 56. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 36. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

61 to 64.

$$

CAZ522-270000-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 59 in the mountains...74 to 77 at

Furnace Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 43 in the mountains...around 50 at

Furnace Creek. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...82 to 85 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44 in the mountains...

51 to 54 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 64 in the mountains...83 to

86 at Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 47 in the mountains...

around 57 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 69 in the

mountains...83 to 86 at Furnace Creek. Lows 44 to 47 in the

mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around 73 at

Furnace Creek. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 37 in the mountains...around 49 at Furnace Creek. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 54 in the mountains...around

73 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39 in the mountains...

around 50 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 in the mountains...around 78 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-270000-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 75. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 49.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 65.

Lows 44 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 43.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ524-270000-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 44. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 48. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 74. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

50 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 67. Lows 46 to

49.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ525-526-270000-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

221 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...62 to 65 around Yucca Valley. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...71 to 74 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 52 to 55 in Twentynine Palms...around 50 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to

74 in Twentynine Palms...64 to 67 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...43 to 46 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69 in

Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 46 to 49 in Twentynine Palms...41 to 44 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 in Twentynine Palms...around

70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

