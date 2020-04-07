CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CAZ519-072300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely and rain showers. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 6 to

10 inches. Snow level 6100 feet. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Accumulations are

possible. Snow level 6400 feet. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6700 feet. Highs 31 to 41. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 53 to 58.

Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

56 to 61.

CAZ521-072300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

chance of snow showers and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

34 to 44. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Snow accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches.

Snow level 6900 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Significant

accumulations are possible. Snow level 6500 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers and rain showers likely in

the morning, then chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs

37 to 47. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers and rain showers. Lows around 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 55 to 60.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

58 to 63.

CAZ520-072300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 55. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation generally 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Highs 51 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Accumulations are possible. Lows

40 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 69. Lows 43 to

46.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 75. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

71 to 74.

CAZ522-072300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace

Creek. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation generally 6 to 10 inches. Lows 36 to 39 in the

mountains...around 60 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow accumulation generally 4 to

8 inches. Highs 46 to 49 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace

Creek. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

and snow showers after midnight. Significant accumulations are

possible. Lows around 40 in the mountains...55 to 58 at Furnace

Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow showers likely in

the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 49 in the mountains...71 to 74 at Furnace Creek. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 41 in the

mountains...around 55 at Furnace Creek.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Highs 61 to 64 in

the mountains...79 to 82 at Furnace Creek. Lows 42 to 45 in the

mountains...56 to 59 at Furnace Creek.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 72 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Lows 46 to 49 in the

mountains...61 to 64 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 in the

mountains...62 to 65 at Furnace Creek. Highs around 70 in the

mountains...86 to 89 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-072300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 59.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 44 to 47. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 51 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows 42 to 45. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 46. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs

72 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs

76 to 79.

CAZ524-072300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 48.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Snow accumulation generally 2 to

4 inches. Highs 53 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Accumulations are possible.

Lows 41 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Accumulations are possible. Highs 52 to

55. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 47. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53. Highs

72 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58. Highs

around 80.

CAZ525-072300-

Morongo Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

and Twentynine Palms

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 67 in Twentynine

Palms and near Joshua Tree...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 50 in Twentynine Palms...42 to

45 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 56 to 59 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...52 to 55 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 44 to

47 in Twentynine Palms...around 40 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 59 to 62 in Twentynine Palms

and near Joshua Tree...54 to 57 around Yucca Valley. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 49 in

Twentynine Palms...around 44 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

57 in Twentynine Palms...49 to 52 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 73 to 76 in Twentynine Palms and around Yucca

Valley...69 to 72 near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...around 80 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows around 60 in Twentynine Palms...51 to 54 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 78 in Twentynine Palms...around

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

CAZ526-072300-

Cadiz Basin-

Including Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows 49 to 52. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs 59 to

62. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 48. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs 59 to 62. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 73. Lows 50 to

53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 87. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

