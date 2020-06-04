CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

368 FPUS55 KVEF 041000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

CAZ519-042300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 65 to 75. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 53 to 63. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows

41 to 46. Highs 61 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 74 to 79. Lows

48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81.

CAZ521-042300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 64. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

42 to 47. Highs 64 to 74.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83.

CAZ520-042300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 69. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 92. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 82. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 55.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 49 to 52. Highs 76 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 57. Highs 82 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 64. Highs 90 to

93.

CAZ522-042300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

65 to 68 in the mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...112 to

115 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 59 in the mountains...

80 to 83 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 77 in the mountains...100 to 103 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 55 in

the mountains...73 to 76 at Furnace Creek. Highs 74 to 77 in the

mountains...96 to 99 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 in the mountains...

around 68 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 74 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Lows 49 to 52 in the mountains...69 to

72 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 83 in the

mountains...100 to 103 at Furnace Creek. Lows 55 to 58 in the

mountains...74 to 77 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 in the mountains...around

110 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-042300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 59 to 62.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 81 to 84. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in

the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Lows around 60.

Highs 82 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 59. Highs

80 to 83.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 93. Lows 61 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

CAZ524-042300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 61 to 64.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as warm. Highs 83 to 86. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 63.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

83 to 86.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 95. Lows 63 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

CAZ525-526-042300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Thu Jun 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...

around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103 in Twentynine Palms...90 to

93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 65 to 68 in Twentynine Palms...

56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...81 to

84 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 70 in

Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 92 to 95 in Twentynine Palms...84 to 87 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 63 to

66 in Twentynine Palms...56 to 59 around Yucca Valley and near

Joshua Tree. Highs 90 to 93 in Twentynine Palms...83 to 86 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in Twentynine

Palms...90 to 93 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Lows

66 to 69 in Twentynine Palms...60 to 63 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103 in Twentynine Palms...around

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

