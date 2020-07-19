CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CAZ519-201100-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 84 to

89.

CAZ521-201100-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

84 to 89. Lows 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 90. Lows 60 to 65.

CAZ520-201100-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 96 to 99.

Lows 70 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs 96 to

99.

CAZ522-201100-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 96 in the mountains...120 to

123 at Furnace Creek. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 72 in the mountains...

94 to 97 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

93 to 96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 93 to

96 in the mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 69 to 72 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...

113 to 116 at Furnace Creek. Lows around 70 in the mountains...

89 to 92 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-201100-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 101 to 104.

CAZ524-201100-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107.

Lows 76 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 75.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 74 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Highs

102 to 105.

CAZ525-526-201100-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 PM PDT Sun Jul 19 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...73 to

76 around Yucca Valley...around 80 near Joshua Tree. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to

104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...

71 to 74 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

102 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107 in Twentynine Palms...around

101 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

