CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

_____

605 FPUS55 KVEF 211011

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-212300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered dry thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated dry thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

83 to 88.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

$$

CAZ521-212300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 79 to

89. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows 57 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 85 to

90.

$$

CAZ520-212300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 65. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 69.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs around

100.

$$

CAZ522-212300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...119 to 122 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...94 to

97 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90 in the mountains...

116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...

86 to 89 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...around 90 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 in the mountains...around 117 at

Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-212300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs

101 to 104.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ524-212300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 77. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 102. South winds up to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

102 to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ525-526-212300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

311 AM PDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...100 to

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms...70 to

73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...65 to

68 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...94 to

97 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in

Twentynine Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...99 to 102 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109 in Twentynine Palms...around

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather