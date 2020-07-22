CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

154 FPUS55 KVEF 221000

ZFPVEF

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast...please visit weather.gov/lasvegas and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ519-222300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 70 to 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

Highs 84 to 89.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ521-222300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 86. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 63.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 61 to

66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ520-222300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Highs

96 to 99.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75. Highs 100 to 103.

$$

CAZ522-222300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 61 to 64 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 65 in the mountains...around

90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88 in the mountains...113 to 116 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 90 to 93 in the

mountains...113 to 116 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 in the mountains...around 116 at

Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...around

92 at Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95 in the mountains...around 118 at

Furnace Creek.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...

92 to 95 at Furnace Creek. Highs 95 to 98 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek.

$$

CAZ523-222300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 65 to 68. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 74 to 77. Highs 103 to

106.

$$

CAZ524-222300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

101 to 104.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows

around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ525-526-222300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms...

around 100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley...70 to 73 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...96 to

99 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 77 in Twentynine Palms...66 to

69 around Yucca Valley...70 to 73 near Joshua Tree. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 79 to 82 in Twentynine

Palms...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Highs

105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley and

near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 111 in Twentynine Palms...around

105 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather