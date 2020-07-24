CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast

CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

CAZ519-242300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including Aspendell and Whitney Portal

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ521-242300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 63 to 68.

CAZ520-242300-

Owens Valley-

Including Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 102 to 105. Lows 71 to 74.

CAZ522-242300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 87 in the mountains...112 to 115 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 66 in the mountains...89 to 92 at

Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to 117 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...90 to

93 at Furnace Creek. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...116 to 119 at

Furnace Creek. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73 in

the mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 99 in the

mountains...around 120 at Furnace Creek. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 93 at Furnace Creek.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 in the mountains...around 120 at

Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-242300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 105 to 108. Lows 76 to

79.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 106 to 109. Lows

around 80.

CAZ524-242300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including Baker, Mountain Pass, and Mitchell Caverns

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 106 to 109.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 110. Lows 79 to

82.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110. Lows

80 to 83.

CAZ525-526-242300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

300 AM PDT Fri Jul 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms and near Joshua

Tree...around 70 around Yucca Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106 in Twentynine Palms...around

100 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine Palms and

near Joshua Tree...70 to 73 around Yucca Valley. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 107 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 82 to 85 in

Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...103 to 106 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 109 to 112 in

Twentynine Palms...105 to 108 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Lows 83 to 86 in Twentynine Palms...75 to 78 around Yucca

Valley and near Joshua Tree.

